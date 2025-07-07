Devin Booker did not need many words to show what Kevin Durant meant to him. Hours after the Suns officially shipped Durant to the Houston Rockets, Booker posted a tribute that turned heads across the NBA.

On his Instagram story, Booker shared a video montage set to Drake’s song “Stories About My Brother.” The clips captured moments from their time together in Phoenix. They showed everything, from practices and warm-ups to intense playoff games and quiet moments on the bench. The music created a reflective mood that made the tribute feel raw and real.

Devin Booker posts a tribute video for Kevin Durant to Drake's 'Stories About My Brother'

Durant’s trade to Houston capped one of the most ambitious eras in Suns history. When Phoenix brought him over from Brooklyn in 2023, expectations skyrocketed overnight. Fans and analysts imagined a superteam that could deliver the city its first NBA championship.

For a while, it looked possible. Durant played stretches of dominant basketball and often carried the offense during high-pressure games. Booker thrived alongside him, combining his midrange mastery with Durant’s outside shooting. Their chemistry grew quickly, especially during the 2023 playoff run.

But injuries and roster instability haunted the partnership. Durant struggled to stay healthy for long stretches. The supporting cast around them never fully settled. Even with Bradley Beal joining to form a Big Three, the Suns never advanced past the conference semifinals.

When the front office decided to reset the roster, the former MVP became the centerpiece of a complex seven-team trade that sent him to Houston. The deal brought back young talent, draft picks, and financial flexibility but also left Booker as the lone superstar holding the torch in Phoenix.

Booker’s tribute video told the story behind the story. It showed two elite competitors who shared the weight of high expectations and the joy of playing together. It reminded everyone that behind the business side of trades, players still build relationships that shape their careers.

Booker did not add a caption to the video; the images and music did all the work. In one moment, you could see Durant throwing a fastbreak outlet pass. In the next moment, the two shared a moment on the bench while in street clothes. The footage captured glimpses of trust and brotherhood that can be hard to see from the outside.

KD's exit changes the future for everyone involved. He heads to a Rockets team stacked with young talent and fresh ambition. Houston wants to combine his experience with their fast-improving roster to make a push toward the top of the Western Conference. It is another chapter in a career full of bold moves and new challenges.

In Phoenix, Booker now carries the responsibility of leading a retooled team. The Suns added Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and promising draft picks, but no one doubts Booker will be the face of the franchise moving forward. His leadership, scoring, and intensity will define whatever comes next.

The tribute also revealed something important about Booker. He has always been known as a fierce competitor, but moments like this show his loyalty and appreciation for those who share the grind with him. Durant did not just join the Suns as a hired gun; he became someone the former 13th overall pick respected deeply.

Fans across social media reacted with a mix of sadness and gratitude. Many felt disappointed that the partnership never reached its full potential. Others thanked Durant for bringing hope to Phoenix and praised Booker for honoring him with such sincerity.

Even as the Suns turn the page, memories of those seasons will stick around. They offered glimpses of greatness and nights when everything clicked. Booker’s video made it clear that no matter how short the era was, it left an imprint on everyone who watched.

For Durant, this move means a fresh start and perhaps one last chance to chase another championship. For Booker, it marks a new beginning built on lessons learned from a teammate he now calls a brother. Their paths will head in different directions, but the respect will last long after the jerseys change.

The video disappeared from Instagram after 24 hours, as all stories do. But for anyone who saw it, the message stayed. Some bonds are bigger than trades and scoreboards. Booker’s tribute proved that even in a league driven by business, loyalty and gratitude still matter.