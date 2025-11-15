The news of New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton's engagement to Olympian Anna Hall has garnered warm responses from his teammates, including rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Slayton and Hall made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, days before the Giants' game against the Green Bay Packers, which he will not play in.

He proposed on a track field “in the exact place we first met,” according to Hall's caption. Like a true gentleman, Slayton got down on one knee to propose.

“My whole entire heart,” she wrote in the caption. “In the exact place we first met I got to say yes to me & you forever [red heart emoji].”

Some of Slayton's current and former teammates responded. Giants receiver Isiah Hodgins, who recently returned to the team, said, “Yoooooo! Congrats to y'all.” Additionally, former Big Blue defensive lineman Leonard Williams said, “Congrats brother.”

Dart may have taken the cake with his response, though. He simply commented, “Mom and Dad,” with a red heart emoji on the post.

Giants' Jaxson Dart and Darius Slayton are both injured

Dart and Slayton will miss the Giants' upcoming game against the Packers. This is the first game Dart has missed due to injury; however, Slayton has missed two other games.

Slayton is coming off his best game of the season so far. He caught four passes for 89 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 10. However, a hamstring injury will keep him out of their Week 11 game.

In 2025, Slayton has caught 23 passes for 343 yards. It has been a disappointing season for him. Slayton has logged over 700 yards in four of his first six seasons in the NFL.

Dart, meanwhile, got concussed during the game. Russell Wilson took over for him during the game, but Jameis Winston will start his first game for the Giants in Week 11.

It's a shame that Dart has to miss time. He has helped give the Giants' offense new life since taking the reins in Week 4. They have only won two games, and head coach Brian Daboll just got fired, but Dart has been a bright spot.

This season, Dart has passed for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He has also rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.