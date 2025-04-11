It seems like the NFL Draft is still a mystery after the No. 1 pick, with many people already penciling it Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans. The Cleveland Browns will be next on the clock, and though it feels like Abdul Carter can be the pick, there's a chance that they could grab someone else. Shedeur Sanders seems like the choice, but NFL insider Dan Brugler believes the quarterback could fall late in the first round, or into the second.

“The Browns at two, the Giants at three, both these teams need a quarterback theoretically, but is there one worth taking in the Top Three? Shedeur Sanders, there’s plenty of Jackson Dart love,” Brugler said on the Scoop City show. “Even looking at the Saints at No. 9 possibly in the quarterback market. But all signs are kind of pointing to none of those teams drafting a quarterback, at least where we are now, two weeks out.

“So much can change in a day, let alone two weeks. So can the Steelers in the twenties or maybe the Giants or Browns trading up from the early second round into that late first to get him?”

For a while now, Sanders has been said to be going in the top 10, but things can change closer to the actual draft. If the Browns and Giants like somebody better with the first-round picks they'll go get them, but it's hard to see Sanders still on the board when it's time for them to pick again in the second round.

Where could Shedeur Sanders land in the NFL Draft?

Looking at most of the mock drafts surfacing the internet, people have Sanders going in the first round to either the Giants, Browns, or Saints. There's no doubt in some people's eyes that Sanders is the second-best quarterback in the draft, and he has the skills to be a productive signal-caller in the league. Right now, the Giants have two veteran quarterbacks on their team, but that doesn't mean they can't look to the future and try to land a quarterback now.

For the Browns, Deshaun Watson is still under his big contract, but with his current injury status and uncertainty about the next time he'll play, the Browns could roll the dice and take Sanders for insurance.

The Saints have let it be known that Derek Carr is their QB1 for next season, but with a recent shoulder injury popping up and possibly affecting his availability, they could definitely consider drafting Sanders if he's still there.