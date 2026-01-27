Head coach Aaron Glenn's debut with the New York Jets didn't go as the organization planned. For one former general manager, that blame falls squarely onto Glenn.

Injuries and overall roster depletion hurt the Jets' on field product. But that former GM believes Glenn didn't do enough to have his team ready to play competitively, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“A former general manager with four decades in personnel said he rates coaches and executives based on their big decisions, and he believes Glenn's first-year decisions were poor,” Cimini wrote. “He pointed specifically to the quarterback change (Fields-for-Aaron Rodgers) and the Wilks hire, saying it was dubious that a defensive-minded coach such as Glenn couldn't nail a staff decision in his area of expertise.”

“He did nothing with the culture,” the former GM said. “He talked about swagger and toughness, but I didn't see any of that. They played like a bunch of guys punching time clocks; they didn't want to be there.”

Glenn was strapped with a troubling quarterback situation. The Justin Fields' plan failed, and undrafted free agent Brady Cook ended up finishing out the year under center. Heading into year two, Glenn and the Jets must find their quarterback to build around.

For any success, New York's defense must take a step forward as well. The Jets did trade cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colt mid-year. But that doesn't excuse the franchise becoming the first team not to record on interception over a season; especially a 17-game one.

Bottom line, the Jets went 3-14 after finishing 5-12 a year prior. Glenn will have to show massive improvement in 2026 to avoid his seat getting scorched.