The 2025 New York Jets have been awful. They are 2-8 and have struggled to find consistent success as a team. The defense has been inconsistent, and the offense has been terrible. Following another significant loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, head coach Aaron Glenn stated that they are continuing to evaluate every aspect of the offense, particularly at the quarterback position.

The two leading quarterbacks on the Jets' roster are Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, and Glenn was very blunt with his assessment of how Fields has been playing. Taylor has seen time in three games this season and has not been much better than Fields. Glenn emphasized that the passing game is their biggest weakness, and they need to improve in that area, even with Justin Fields performing well in some aspects but struggling in others.

“We have to get a lot better in the passing game. I don't think that's any surprise to anybody. I thought [Justin] did some good things, but there are some things he has to improve, and he'll tell you that,” Glenn said to the media in Friday's press conference.

Fields was 15-of-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s 27-14 loss to the Patriots, and that came a week after he completed six passes for 54 yards in a win over the Browns.

It is worth noting that Glenn said he did not consider making a quarterback change against New England, but did not rule out making a move to Tyrod Taylor for Week 12 when he was asked.

“I’m evaluating everything,” Glenn continued. “I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches. I’m evaluating everything. I don’t want to just place everything on that one situation. I’m looking at everything because, as a head coach, that’s my job to make sure I put this team in the best position to go win games.”

The Jets have a “mini” bye week now that they are already done after playing on Thursday Night Football. That gives Glenn and the rest of the coaches extra time to continue evaluating everything on offense and see if they ultimately make a quarterback change. The issues might run deeper than just the quarterback, as one of their best players on offense, Garrett Wilson, was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.