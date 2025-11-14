Following the New York Jets’ 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, head coach Aaron Glenn made clear what bothered him most about his team’s performance. The defeat marked New York’s eighth of the season, dropping the Jets to 2-8 as on-field execution again proved costly.

Glenn addressed the media postgame and did not temper his frustration.

“I’m frustrated on every loss, but this one was really frustrating. The fact that we had an opportunity to show the world exactly how we've grown as a team in all three phases and the one thing that we didn’t do well is our execution wasn’t as high as I wanted it to be.”

New York fell behind early and struggled to keep pace, finishing with 15 first downs compared to the Patriots’ 23. The Jets also posted 105 passing yards to New England’s 271, averaging 3.6 yards per play while the Patriots nearly doubled that at 7.7. Though New York outgained New England on the ground with 140 rushing yards to 65, it could not translate those drives into points. The Jets went 1-for-2 in the red zone, while the Patriots finished 3-for-5.

Penalties compounded the problems. New York committed seven infractions for 62 yards, while New England drew just two flags for 20 yards.

Justin Fields struggles to match Drake Maye as Patriots dominate Jets through the air

Quarterback Justin Fields delivered mixed results, finishing 15-for-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown. He added another score on the ground, posting 67 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Patriots sophomore Drake Maye outperformed him statistically, completing 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.

Breece Hall led the Jets’ rushing attack with 58 yards on 11 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. TreVeyon Henderson added 62 yards on 19 carries and scored both New England rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Steffon Diggs delivered the strongest receiving performance of the night, leading all players with 105 yards on nine catches. The Patriots standout was targeted 11 times and consistently helped extend drives for New England.

The loss underscored the challenges the Jets face as they enter the final stretch of the season. With playoff hopes long out of reach, Glenn emphasized the need for sharper play across all phases to avoid repeat issues in upcoming games.

New York will look to regroup before its Week 12 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on Sunday, November 23, at 1 p.m. ET. New England, now riding an eight-game winning streak and improving to 9-2, will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.