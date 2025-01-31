The New York Jets brought Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to town as their next head coach. After a playing career in New York, Glenn has spent time rising through the ranks and now has his opportunity. But he is a defensive mind, making his offensive coordinator hire an important choice. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Lions' passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is likely to be the next Jets offensive coordinator.

“Tanner Engstrand’s anticipated departure from Detroit is complete, I’m told, with all signs pointing to the Jets,” Cimini reported. “So it looks like they will go first-time coordinator and first-time HC again, barring something unforeseen.”

Engstrand started his coaching career at the University of San Diego under Jim Harbaugh. He rose from graduate assistant in 2005 to assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator from 2013-2017. He then made a one-year stop with the Michigan Wolverines, again under Harbaugh.

After that, the DC Defenders of the XFL brought Engstrand to town as their offensive coordinator. Then, he rose from offensive assistant with the Lions to passing game coordinator from 2020-24. The Jets are getting a veteran coach with play-calling experience but not at the NFL level. Was this the right choice?

The Jets took a risk with Tanner Engstrand

Aaron Glenn has never been a head coach in the NFL and may only get this one chance. He has never worked with general manager Darren Mougey or defensive coordinator Steve Wilks before. So bringing in someone he knows as the offensive play-caller is a safe choice that could be a complete home run.

The Lions won 15 games this season and clinched the number one seed. But the playoff disappointment left a sour taste in everybody's mouths about the Detroit offense. Engstrand was not calling the plays, however, so Jets fans should not worry too much about ill-advised wide-receiver passes this year.

The Lions are becoming a model franchise for moribund NFL teams, a sentence that was inconceivable five years ago. But Glenn wants to extend their success to the Jets, as does offensive coordinator Ben Johnson does with the Bears. Bringing Engstrand in is risky because of his lack of NFL experience but could work because of his connection to Glenn.

The Jets have their staff and now have to make a big decision on their quarterback. The relationship between Engstrand and Aaron Rodgers will be important to the Jets' success in 2025. But Glenn has not committed to bringing the veteran back next year.