In typical New York professional sports fashion, new Jets general manager Darren Mougey called his shot during his introductory press conference Monday.

“You have my word [head coach Aaron Glenn] and I are going to put our hearts and souls into this job and get a Super Bowl back for this team,” Mougey said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Introduced alongside Glenn by Jets Chairman Woody Johnson, Mougey said the team already has a good roster foundation in place, and the key will be to add those missing pieces to turn New York into a serious contender in the AFC.

Of course the most vital piece of the puzzle is quarterback, and reporters made sure to ask all three men about the possibility of bringing back Aaron Rodgers in 2025. While Johnson said he was open to the idea, he said the decision would ultimately be up to Mougey and Glenn.

“I got the most respect for Aaron Rodgers and what he's done in this league as a player,” Mougey said. “One of the greatest of all-time to play the position, one of the greatest players of all-time. I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through, we have ours, but that day's gonna come. I don't have a timeline on it but I look forward to it.”

Darren Mougey embraces “opportunity,” not challenge

The Jets haven't been to the postseason since Mark Sanchez was under center, a drought of 14 years that is currently the longest playoff drought in all of professional sports.

When asked about the uphill challenge to get New York back into playoff position, Mougey dismissed the idea that it was a challenge at all.

“I think it's a great opportunity, I don't see it as a challenge,” Mougey told reporters. “The foundational pieces that are here, the coaches we're gonna get, and we're going to give these guys everything they need.”

Mougey, who just completed his second season as the Denver Broncos' assistant GM, also praised Glenn, who once interviewed for the vacant Broncos' head coaching position while Mougey was still on staff in Denver.

The new Jets' GM remembered Glenn taking a question about how he'd address the team for the first time and delivering a powerful message right there on the spot to the entire interview committee. Mougey said even as other candidates interviewed for the position, they kept coming back to Glenn's inspired speech.