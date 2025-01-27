The New York Jets introduced head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey on Monday. After a season full of firings and losses, New York is starting over with their former first-round pick leading the team. Glenn, a former cornerback, spoke about his history with the organization and his passion for the Jets. Then he turned to Mougey and spoke about his visions for the franchise, per The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

“Aaron Glenn just looked at Darren Mougey: ‘Bro, we in this thing together … we're going to do some magical things here, bro. I look forward to it.'”

There have been plenty of first-time coaches who showed up in East Rutherford with a dream of turning the Jets around. And after last year there is a lot to fix to end the playoff drought. Glenn also mentioned the turnaround in the first season under Bill Parcells, which he was a part of.

Aaron Glenn and the 1996 Jets went 1-15. It is widely considered the worst season in franchise history and forced the firing of Rich Kotite. Parcells came in and they immediately went 9-7 in 1997 and 12-4 the next year, losing in the AFC Title game. While that is a high bar, it's the kind of turnaround they need.

The Jets need great leadership from Aaron Glenn

The Jets interviewed a ton of head coaching candidates before landing on Aaron Glenn. All of the reporting around the search showed their commitment to a strong leader at the helm. They reportedly offered Mike Vrabel full control of the franchise before he signed with the Patriots. Vrabel's biggest skill from his Titans days was leadership.

Glenn spoke in the press conference about accountability and had this response to a question about being hard on players.

“To me, there's no such thing as accountability without responsibility. So it's my job to make sure you know ‘what is your responsibility?' And once they understand that they know they have to be accountable for that.”

Quotes like this will please Jets fans, who trudged through a miserable 2024 season with two different coaches. They took the most penalties of any team in the league last year and won just three games after Week 3. Meanwhile, Glenn was leading an injured Lions defense to a division title and number-one seed in the NFC.

Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn have quite a task ahead of them as the Jets look to finally return to the playoffs.