At least a couple of players believe New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn inherited too many problems to be successful in 2025. And Glenn is making moves to get better for this coming season. Also stepping up was Sauce Gardner, who showed faith in Glenn ahead of Year 2.

Gardner was traded to the Colts in the middle of the 2025 season, but he said Glenn could still do good things, according to a post on X by Danielle McCartan from WFAN.

“(Glenn) has a very tough mindset,” Gardner said. “Like, this the way that things gonna be. And 99.9% of the time, that’s the right way. He’s gonna discipline his players. And if you not on the same accord, then he’s not gonna be there.

“So, I’m excited to see what they have in store. Him having a whole season of seeing. All right, this is what we need. And this is the group of men that we need. I truly believe him and (General Manager Darren) Mougey, them two cooking together, they gonna do their thing.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn needs better results

It’s one thing to say it, but it’s another to produce wins. The Jets went 3-14, losing their first seven games and their last five games. Maybe they can focus on the 3-2 spurt in between.

But Glenn had things working against him, according to ESPN.

“I think AG inherited a very cancerous, truculent group — whole, top to bottom,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told Roundtable Sports on radio row at the Super Bowl. “It's not individual people's fault. I was there for one season. It was a very difficult season. And I almost wanted to waver on some of my thoughts and my beliefs and my optimism.

“So, I can't imagine being there for year after year after year after year and not seeing the results that you wanted. And it tainted people.”