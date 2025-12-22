The New York Jets took a rough loss against the New Orleans Saints, and it was not a good performance from Brady Cook and the offense. Despite the poor play, head coach Aaron Glenn has made his decision on who will start at quarterback for the Jets next week.

“Brady will be our starting quarterback,” Glenn said. “There are some things in that game that if you go back and watch the beginning, I think he was doing a really good job. As the game progressed, I will say this: between Brady making some mistakes, between the protection of the O-line, and between some of the concepts we had for him, all of our hands were involved in some of the mistakes that happened in the game. But I thought he did a really good job at the beginning of the game and managing it the right way.”

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn said Brady Cook will be the starter in Week 17 vs. the Patriots, his third straight start. pic.twitter.com/Tm75VzQwBK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Cook finished the game against the Saints with 188 passing yards and one interception, and was sacked eight times. It was not a good game for him by any account, but the offensive line didn't do him any favors as well. After the game, Cook shared his thoughts on his performance.

“Extremely disappointed. We came here prepared, ready to win this game, and we didn't do it,” Cook said. “Naturally, you're going to feel disappointment from that. But all you can do now is go back to work, we've two games left, and we need to play for each other and fight for each other and find a way to get a win.”

The quarterback situation for the Jets has not been the best this season, as Cook is the third quarterback they've played this year. It looks like Cook will finish the season off as the starting quarterback for the Jets, and he has two more games to show what he can do.