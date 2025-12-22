The New York Jets’ rebuild took another difficult turn on Sunday afternoon inside Caesars Superdome, where a struggling offense and a young quarterback endured a humbling 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-10).

The rookie signal-caller Brady Cook was given a chance to prove he could grow into a longer-term option, but the results only raised more questions about the Jets’ immediate future under center.

After the game, Cook did not shy away from the emotional toll the loss took on the locker room, especially with the season winding down at 3-12 and frustration mounting.

“Extremely disappointed. We came here prepared, ready to win this game, and we didn't do it,” said Cook in the post-game press conference. “Naturally, you're going to feel disappointment from that. But all you can do now is go back to work, we've two games left, and we need to play for each other and fight for each other and find a way to get a win.”

Cook’s comments reflected a team still searching for direction. Despite having the option to turn back to veteran Tyrod Taylor, who returned from a groin injury this week, the Jets chose to continue evaluating Cook, hoping he could show progress with extended reps.

Instead, the offense stalled repeatedly, finishing with just 195 total yards and failing to reach the end zone. The game plan was notably conservative early, as Cook managed only 74 passing yards in the first half.

While his numbers improved slightly after halftime, he struggled to push the ball downfield and did not complete a pass beyond 10 yards past the line of scrimmage until late in the game.

Turnovers proved costly as well, including a strip-sack early in the fourth quarter and an interception on a desperate fourth-down attempt that effectively ended any comeback hopes.

Poor protection compounded the issue, as Cook was sacked eight times, highlighting ongoing offensive line concerns. By the end of the afternoon, the Jets’ defense struggled to impose itself, allowing the Saints to dictate the tempo.

While Cook’s candid postgame response showed maturity, the organization must now decide whether continued evaluation serves a purpose — or whether the focus shifts fully toward reshaping the quarterback room ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.