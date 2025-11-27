Jets defensive back Kris Boyd has been recovering after last weekend's shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan. Boyd was shot in the early hours on November 16th and has been on the mend ever since. He gave Jets fans an update on his condition just before Thanksgiving.

Boyd gave an update on his condition, revealing that he's back in the hospital after being temporarily released.

“Please bare with me, I haven't been in communication much,” Boyd posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues… I love and appreciate everyone of yall dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you!”

Boyd concluded his update with a positive message about his outlook for the future.

“Head HIGH, God is not through with me yet,” Boyd added.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had the opportunity to visit Boyd in the hospital back on November 19th. Glenn said that Boyd was upbeat and that the pair had a great conversation.

Glenn also explained that he has had Boyd and his family on his mind ever since the shooting.

“The first thing I thought about, he just had a kid and I'm thinking about his wife, I'm thinking about his kid and I want to make sure that he's OK. And that's the only thing that really went through my mind … I'm happy the fact that he's going to come out of this thing really, really well,” Glenn said.

Boyd has not played for the Jets this season, as he's been on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury back in August. But Boyd has still been around the team despite being on IR.

Hopefully Boyd will be released from the hospital soon so he can enjoy the holidays with his family.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 13 matchup against the Falcons.