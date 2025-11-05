The New York Jets made several moves at the trade deadline, and it's obvious that they were looking to get assets and build for the future. One of those moves included trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, as the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has a chance to compete on a team that could try and make a playoff run.

With the trades, that means that other players on the Jets could get more playing time, but for Williams' brother, Quincy Williams, the opposite happened, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“The Jets' defensive shakeup continues: Former All-Pro LB Quincy Williams has lost his starting job, he told ESPN. Williams said he's ‘not thrilled' with the decision, but he's also ‘not mad' because he hopes to win his job back,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams also shared what the coaches told him.

“My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I've been underperforming since training camp,” Williams said.

Williams missed four games this season with a shoulder injury and has totaled 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It's uncertain if Williams will be able to work and get more reps or if they're looking to stay with what they have. As of now, Jamien Sherwood and Kiko Mauigoa will most likely be the starting linebackers for the Jets.

Other than Quinnen, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, as they made two blockbuster deals at the deadline.

The Jets are currently 1-7 and have not had much consistency at all this season, so it was no surprise for them to be sellers at the deadline. They were able to get two first-round picks from the Colts and one first-round pick from the Cowboys. It's good value for what they sent out, and the hope is that they can fill out their roster with those picks in the next two years.