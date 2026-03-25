The Los Angeles Rams pivoted back to aggressive spending habits in NFL Free Agency. Trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson stabilized cornerback for 2026. But there's still one more need to address.

Unfortunately the quarterback market is drying up in this free agency cycle. Matthew Stafford may not receive a quality QB2 behind him.

But the QB market isn't the biggest need to address here. Nor is it running back, with Ronnie Rivers returning to add depth.

Here's the next area to address if you're general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the LA front office.

Rams must address wide receiver

Yes LA presents one of the league's top duos. But the Rams had a chance to fully fortify the position next to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Rams had a chance to lure in Alec Pierce, arguably the top slot WR available. Pierce opted to run it back with the Indianapolis Colts.

Division rival Rashid Shaheed could've been an option too. But the Seattle Seahawks lured back the explosive WR and return man.

Even Romeo Doubs could've been an option. He played in a Rams-style offense ran by former LA offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. Doubs also would've had an LA homecoming after starring for nearby Jefferson High School. But he joins the New England Patriots.

Why is WR important to address?

Nacua is up for a contract extension as he's on a rookie deal still. However, Nacua's recent off the field news could have an impact on his future before or after the 2026 season. Adams signed for two years last offseason and will be a 2027 free agent. LA also lost 2021 second rounder Tutu Atwell to the Miami Dolphins.

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How Rams can address WR need

Snead and the Rams will receive lots of wideout options in the NFL Draft come April.

LA can turn to two west regional talents at No. 13, starting with one less than 25 minutes south of SoFi Stadium.

Makai Lemon of USC presents a strong case to land inside the “Rams House.” Mike Renner of CBS Sports sees Lemon as a strong fit here.

“Makai Lemon is a Rams-type wide receiver,” Renner began. “He plays a rugged brand of football and is more than willing to work the middle of the field. His game should translate quickly to the NFL.”

Lemon brings Nacua-like traits to the field as a run-after-catch threat. McVay's offense prides on “YAC” plays.

Lemon isn't the only option here at 13th (especially if he goes earlier in the draft). Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State rises as another “YAC” option. Longtime draft analyst Todd McShay seed the Sun Devils star as a fit too.

“Finding Matthew Stafford another playmaker is a direction I could see the Rams going here. Durability will be the big question with Tyson, but when healthy, he's the most talented receiver in the class,” McShay said.

LA can still await until day two as well for a WR. Zachariah Branch of Georgia could land between selections 50-65 (Rams pick at No. 61 in second round). The speedy Branch started out at USC and presents value as a slot option. National champion Elijah Sarratt of Indiana is another late third round possibility, who can add a contested catch monster and red zone option here.