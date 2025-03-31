Will Justin Fields end the New York Jets’ need for a quarterback? Or will the team seek an insurance policy in the draft? Maybe the owner knows, but Woody Johnson has been busy calling out a “totally bogus” NFLPA report card grade, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Jets owner Woody Johnson on receiving an F grade on the NFLPA report card: “My first reaction? I think it’s totally bogus. But we want to improve every day.”

Of course, what else would a perpetually losing owner say? He could have manned up and said something like the organization would consider it a challenge, and turn over every stone to make it better. Instead, he chose to deny the validity of it. Nice.

Here are the Jets’ records over the last nine seasons: 5-12, 7-10, 7-10, 4-13, 2-14, 7-9, 4-12, 5-11, 5-11. Nice.

Jets owner Wood Johnson letting his players down

Johnson and company received a failing grade, ranking No. 32 in the league on how players perceive their ownership. It didn’t help Johnson when former Washington owner Dan Snyder got booted from the league. Snyder probably kept a lot of the negative attention away from Johnson.

The Jets got dinged for several problems with the ownership grade being the worst, according to nflpa.com.

“Owner Woody Johnson’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 5.58 out of 10 from Jets players, a ranking of 32 out of 32 owners in the league,” the site announced. “The players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, a rank of 32 out of 32. (Also,) the players feel that Johnson is somewhat committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 31 of the 32 NFL owners.”

It’s hard to imagine the Jets turning things around if the players don’t believe the ownership is committed to building a competitive team.

Here’s another hint of how the Jets treat their players, from the report.

“After receiving a D- last year for their food program, the team responded by reducing the food budget even further, leading to a notable dip in quality for the players,” the report said. “In addition to the budget, they also fired their long-time, well-respected dietician – ironically the one area in which they received their highest-grade last year.”

Perhaps the Jets can turn things around in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have the No. 7 overall pick. A couple of different mock drafts have them picking an offensive lineman, either Armand Membou of Missouri or Will Campbell of LSU.