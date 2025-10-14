Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold was known on the gridiron for years as one of the best offensive linemen in the game. Mangold, who also played at Ohio State in college, is retired from football. Mangold is asking fans to remember him, though, as he faces his next battle in life.

Mangold is in need of a kidney transplant. He posted a lengthy message to his social media account, asking for help as he looks for a donor.

“I am in need of a kidney donor with Type O blood,” Mangold's statement said in part on X, formerly Twitter.

The former First-Team All-Pro Jets center said he was diagnosed with a defect in 2006, that led to kidney disease. Mangold then opened up about how this health situation has affected him.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead,” Mangold said. “I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium (and) The Shoe very soon.”

Jets fans wish Mangold a speedy recovery and that he gets the help he needs. Mangold's statement on social media includes a link where possible donors can reach out to try and help.

Nick Mangold is beloved by Jets fans

The former Jets center is held in very high regard by New York fans. He was named to seven Pro Bowls while playing for the Jets. Mangold was on the last franchise teams to make the AFC Playoffs, in 2009 and 2010.

During those seasons, New York made it to back-to-back AFC Championship games. The Jets ended up losing both of those contests. New York hasn't returned to the postseason since.

Mangold played at Ohio State from 2002-2005. He was selected 29th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, by the Jets. He played for New York from 2006-2016. The Jets inducted him into the franchise's Ring of Honor.