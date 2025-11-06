The New York Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. It's a move that gives the franchise more draft capital to work with, along with a young wideout to play alongside Garrett Wilson. After Thursday's practice, it appears Wilson is a big fan of Mitchell.

While talking to media members after Thursday's practice, which was Mitchell's first with the Jets, Wilson claimed that he's been watching the former Colts wide receiver from afar for several years. The 25-year-old wide receiver likes what he's seen from Mitchell, even when his newly acquired teammate was playing in college for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to the Texas Longhorns.

“Mitchell? Oh, he's a dog,” said Garrett Wilson. “I've been watching bro since he was at Georgia, then obviously these past couple of years. Then, at Texas, I got to watch him; we played against him on the coast last year. We got a lot of mutuals, and I'm getting to know him. He's a great dude and had a hell of a day at practice today. Yeah, man. We all gettin' to know each other. It's cool.”

"He's a dog" Garrett Wilson on AD Mitchell pic.twitter.com/O9FO4XQc36 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2025

Wilson followed up his statement about Mitchell's performance in practice on Thursday, explaining how his 23-year-old new teammate brings a unique set of skills to the Jets' wide receiver room, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Garrett Wilson seemingly believes that Adonai Mitchell can help elevate the team's passing game.

“He can go up and get the ball. He's hard to tackle, and then you watch him move and you're like: ‘Oh, he don’t move like his size.' He has great body control… We're gonna use that boy. I'm excited to see what he does because he's got it all.”

Mitchell is only in his second year of his career after being picked by the Colts in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There was plenty of hype surrounding Mitchell coming out of his college. However, he hadn't quite lived up to expectations during his time in Indianapolis. So much so that Adonai Mitchell was essentially phased out of Indy's game plans this year.

Through eight games played in the 2025-26 campaign, Mitchell has only recorded nine receptions for 152 yards. He joins a Jets team with a new opportunity that is seemingly building for the future.