The New York Jets could say that they had a fire sale at the deadline, shipping away some of their top players for assets in return. One of the players that stayed put was Garrett Wilson, who has been the WR1 for the Jets the past few years. With how this season has been going, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Jets wanted to trade him, but it looks like he'll be with the team for now.

For Wilson himself, he doesn't let the deadline bother him, and he was asked if he was worried about getting traded after Sauce Gardner was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I wake up in the morning, if my name ain’t in the news — cool. If it is, we gonna figure it out. I don’t worry about anything, I just go to work. I truly believe you train and approach every day like you replaceable as hell. And that’s just the way I see it,” Wilson said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Wilson was then asked how he feels about the state of the team with all the recent moves.

“I gotta do my job. I get paid to catch passes, block, help my teammates out and make plays. They get paid to do that … they have a vision. I don’t get paid to have a vision, they do. They got one and I’ve got to trust them,” Wilson said.

The Jets have not played how they wanted to this season, and when that happens, there's a chance that players and coaches could be on the move. In this case, the Jets moved off of Gardner and Quinnen Williams, two of their best players, and are looking to build for the future.

Wilson has shown his passion this season while having interactions with head coach Aaron Glenn on the sidelines, but that shows that he just wants to win. The Jets haven't done that in a while, and it's uncertain when they'll be able to flip the script and start winning some games.