In an article published by ESPN NFL reporter Rich Cimini, several NFL executives expressed their concerns about former Jet and current Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, which could make the trade easier for Jets fans to stomach.

According to Cimini, there were internal concerns within the Jets organization that Gardner's lack of takeaways and surplus of penalties made him “the most flawed of the elite corners.”

“Though no one ever criticized Gardner publicly, there was internal concern about his ball production (three interceptions in 55 games) and high penalty rate (14 in his past 25 games).”

Gardner is considered the most flawed of the elite corners, with one NFC executive saying, “Never been a huge Sauce fan, so that was a great deal to me that you just couldn't pass up.”

Article Continues Below

An AFC executive added, “[The] lack of interceptions and penalties have always been the issue with [Gardner], but otherwise a really good player.”

Albeit in a small sample size, Gardner was having an interesting season when looking at the metrics. Through seven games, the former Cincinnati Bearcat was allowing a career-low 46.4% completion percentage, but his yards per completion (17.3) and passer rating allowed (98.1) are both career-highs.

Another reason Jets fans might be more okay with the move is the impressive draft capital brought back in return. New York got the Colts' next two first round picks and second-year wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Add those to the two first-rounder they received from the Dallas Cowboys in the Quinnen Williams deal, and the Jets received four future day one draft picks on Tuesday alone.

Mitchell gives the Jets necessary wide receiver help as well. Outside of Garrett Wilson, New York's leading receiver is rookie tight end Mason Taylor with 242 yards. In the wide receiver room, Tyler Johnson has the most yards with 187, followed up by Josh Reynolds' 101.