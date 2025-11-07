It turned out that the trade deadline was a rousing success for the Indianapolis Colts. Their new acquisition, Sauce Gardner, is playing loose and free. But here is when the Colts first called the Jets, pushing for a Gardner trade.

It came well before the NFL Trade Deadline, according to ESPN.

“Three weeks before deadline day, the Colts called and everything changed,” Rich Cimini wrote. “Initially, the Jets had no interest in moving Gardner, team sources said. After all, he's only 25, a two-time All-Pro under team control through 2030 after a record-setting four-year, $120.4 million contract extension in July.”

Then Jets general manager Darren Mougey revealed what it would take.

“The Jets told the Colts it would take a Micah Parsons-like deal, the same team sources said — i.e., two first-round picks and a quality starter,” Cimini wrote.

Colts went all-in to get CB Sauce Gardner

Apparently, the Colts were bent on getting a cornerback. They reportedly checked in on Alontae Taylor of the Saints as well as Deonte Banks of the Giants. But in the end, they came back to Gardner and offered the astronomical price of two first-round picks.

They also added receiver Adonai Mitchell, an addition that apparently meant more to the Jets than the Colts.

But what did the Colts get exactly? Here’s what one NFC executive said, “Never been a huge Sauce fan, so that was a great deal to me that you just couldn't pass up.”

According to Colin Cowherd, the defensive coordinator matters for Gardner, according to FoxSports.com.

“Sauce Gardner was a much better player under Robert Saleh because Robert Saleh is a great defensive coordinator,” Cowherd said. “Sauce Gardner’s not very good with Aaron Glenn because he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Sauce isn’t having a good year. Whatever. He [didn’t] have a good staff.”

Another reason for making the deal is the need and the availability in the league.

“And there’s a corner shortage in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “My take on first-round picks [is] if you don't need a left tackle or a quarterback, you can live without a first-round pick. Two firsts is a little rich for my taste, but I’ve said this before. The trading deadline is for teams like the Colts. They’re going to win their division, and they think they can beat anybody.”