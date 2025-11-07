The New York Jets suddenly have a conundrum to face in Week 10. Week 1 starter Justin Fields was benched before their Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight weeks of awful play. However, the Jets were forced to start Fields anyway after backup Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with an injury.

Fields turned in a great performance against the Bengals that might have saved his season as a starter. Because of this unexpected development, there's now some ruckus as to who the starter at QB will be for the Jets in Week 10. It doesn't help that coach Aaron Glenn still isn't giving any hints as to who the starter will be.

“Once again, Aaron Glenn refuses to announce his starting QB,” Rich Cimini reported on X. “All he says is, We'll have a quarterback.' He won't even say if he hopes to get to a point where there's an entrenched starter. And so it goes. Obviously, Fields is expected to get the nod.”

After two straight games where Fields didn't even get at least fifty passing yards, the Jets benched him in favor of Taylor. The decision made sense at the time: even before the past two weeks, Fields hadn't shown enough to say that those two games were a fluke. Those performances also came against much weaker opponents.

However, after Taylor went down with an injury prior to Week 8, the Jets had to start Fields against the Bengals. The quarterback made sure to put his best foot forward, completing 65.6% of his passes for 244 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. That bounce-back performance seems to be enough to keep his job for at least a week more.

It's worth noting that Fields' great game was against the worst defense in the league. Still, a little confidence can go a long way. Jets fans should be cautiously optimistic about their quarterback as they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.