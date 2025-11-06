The New York Jets dominated the headlines at Tuesday's trade deadline. New York traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner during the same afternoon, essentially blowing up their elite defense. Now the Jets are fielding questions about how they're handling one player who did not get traded.

Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks explained that linebacker Quincy Williams was not benched as a motivational tactic.

“I don't want to use motivation. I believe in grown men conversations,” Wilks said, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “You don't have different tactics to motivate guys, you just have grown men conversations. You put out there exactly what they need to do and I think he understands that. He's willing to correct some of those things. That's what I like about him as a person.”

New York announced on Wednesday that Williams lost his starting job just one day after the Quinnen Williams trade.

Of course, Quincy's relationship with his brother Quinnen may be one reason why Wilks' motives were questioned.

Quincy joined the NFL as a third-round draft pick with the Jaguars in 2019. He spent the first two season of his career in Jacksonville before joining Quinnen on the Jets.

It will be interesting to see if Quincy can win his starting job back this season. If he does not, it should signal the end of his Jets tenure one way or another.

Cowboys tried to trade for both Quinnen, Quincy Williams from Jets

The Williams brothers almost got to stay together despite all the craziness of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Dallas is rumored to have pitched a trade to New York that involved acquiring both Quinnen and Quincy Williams in the same deal.

“I heard that at one point, the Cowboys were talking to the Jets about a deal that would have sent Dallas both Williams brothers — Quinnen and linebacker Quincy Williams,” ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote on Wednesday. “But that didn't work out, and the Cowboys pivoted to former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.”

The Cowboys almost pulled off an incredibly rare trade for a pair of brothers. Unfortunately, the Jets did not want to make that trade for whatever reason.

But that decisions looks a bit silly considering Quincy's recent benching.

Either way, New York needs to turn its attention to surviving the rest of the regular season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 10 matchup against the Browns.