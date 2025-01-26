There is a new sheriff behind the front office desk for the New York Jets. The AFC East franchise announced on Saturday the hiring of Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to become New York's new general manager.

Just 39 years old, Mougey is getting his first crack at leading an NFL franchise's front office, particularly one that is expected to have a busy offseason following another letdown campaign.

Jets owner Woody Johnson appears very satisfied with the hiring of Mougey, as he looks forward to the tandem of Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn leading New York.

“Darren is a trusted NFL executive who has experience working with an impressive collection of football leaders,” Johnson said., per the Jets' official announcement of Mougey's hiring.

“He is a proven talent evaluator who impressed us with his vision for this team. His partnership with Coach Glenn will revitalize this organization. I am proud of the thorough search we undertook and that it led us to the two best individuals to lead our football team going forward,” Johnson added.

Jets hope new GM could lead them to the NFL playoffs

Mougey is taking over the Jets' general manager role previously handled by Joe Douglas. New York decided to part ways with Douglas in the middle of the 2024 NFL regular season following a poor 3-8 start by the Jets. Overall in the 2024 campaign, New York won just five games, a disappointing result considering the high expectations on the Jets with Aaron Rodgers healthy again.

Speaking of Rodgers, he is a big item on Mougey's to-do list with the Jets. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback still has a year left in his current contract, one that has a cap hit worth $23.5 million in the 2025 campaign. If he retires (or if the Jets cut him), New York will shoulder a staggering dead cap of $49 million.

Mougey played a role in the Broncos ending the franchise's NFL playoff drought when Denver made it to the postseason at the end of the 2024 regular season. Whether he does the same for the Jets is something that remains to be seen. The Jets have not made it past the regular season since 2010.