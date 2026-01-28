As the focus of the NFL world descends on the Super Bowl, 30 teams are already fully engrossed in the offseason in an attempt to get to this point next season. The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but now they have plenty of ammo to retool the roster heading into 2026.

While the Jets will look a lot different on the field next season thanks to free agency and the NFL Draft, the coaching staff is also undergoing its fair share of changes. New York opted to retain head coach Aaron Glenn after a 3-14 campaign in his first season, but the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator is trying to add experience to his staff to improve in 2026.

One name that Glenn reached out to was former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, but Gruden is reportedly not interested in joining the Jets, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

It's unclear what role the Jets wanted Gruden to have on the staff, but New York needs some help on both sides of the ball. The defensive coordinator role is the biggest spot that Glenn and company need to get filled, but it is still unclear whether that person will call plays on that side of the ball or if Glenn will do it himself.

Gruden has a lot of coaching experience at the NFL level after serving as a head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders over two stints. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Bucs, and would certainly bring valuable experience to this Jets staff.

Since Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders in 2021, he has become a content creator on social media and for Barstool Sports. While he has gotten some buzz around returning to coaching, both in the NFL and at the college level, it appears that it will not be with the Jets if it does indeed happen either this year or in the coming seasons.