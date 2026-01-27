The New York Jets just went through a nightmare of a season. Following Aaron Glenn's rough first year as head coach, Glenn is parting ways with some assistant coaches including his offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. It appears some assistants were surprised they would not be staying on for 2026.

“At some point in the last week or so, multiple sources said they felt Glenn changed course on his original plan for the offseason. At the end of the week, various position coaches were fired — and at least a few of them were surprised at that happening,” The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt posted to X, formerly Twitter.

It appears that Glenn is also calling an audible on the defensive game plan for 2026.

“By the way, Glenn still hasn't hired a new DC yet either as the approach to that position changed in recent days too — with Glenn being more open to the idea of calling plays himself on defense, according to sources,” Rosenblatt added.

The Jets finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record, and five straight losses. New York currently has the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets hope to move forward from a 2025 disaster

Glenn took the reins of the team in 2025 with high expectations. He had previously worked as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. The head coach had also played in the NFL for the Jets.

Things quickly went south for the team under Glenn. New York started the year with a lousy 0-7 record. Then the Jets put up just atrocious offensive numbers, including a horrific performance in a close loss to the Denver Broncos in Europe.

As bad as things were offensively for the Jets, they were just as bad defensively. New York finished the 2025 season without a single interception from the defense. The Jets made history with that stat.

Jets fans are desperate for success, and hope Glenn turns it around immediately. New York hasn't had a winning season for more than a decade. The team also hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.

Time will tell if these changes from Glenn help to improve the team's performance.