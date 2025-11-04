The first shock was Dallas loading up the interior, prying Quinnen Williams from the Jets in a headline move built to jolt a sagging defense. After another frustrating loss pushed the Cowboys below .500, Jerry Jones paid a premium to land one of the league’s best defensive tackles, a statement swing that follows New York’s decision to sell and stack future assets ahead of the deadline.

Per Ari Meirov, here is New York’s draft chest after the flurry of deals over the last 48 hours: 2026 1st, 2026 1st via Colts, 2026 2nd, 2026 2nd via Cowboys, 2027 1st, 2027 1st via Colts, 2027 1st via Cowboys.

That is the kind of haul that reorients a franchise. With multiple firsts in back-to-back drafts and extra seconds in 2026, the Jets can attack premium positions, move up the board when a quarterback or blue-chip tackle is in range, or diversify into volume if the class proves deep.

It also gives New York cover to be selective in free agency, targeting two or three high-impact starters rather than papering over holes with short-term flyers.

For Dallas, the calculus is simpler. Williams collapses pockets, eats double teams, and raises the floor for everything Dan Quinn wants to call up front. If the Cowboys steady the run defense and win more on ones inside, the pass rush should look faster, and the late-game script should stop leaning on shootouts.

On the Jets’ side, moving core defenders is painful in the short term, but the plan is clear. The extra capital can align with a two-year roster build, one that supports whoever is at quarterback in 2026 with protection, separation, and pass rush, while resetting the cap around rookie contracts.

The other shoe dropped earlier in the day when Sauce Gardner went to the Colts in a stunner, the kind of all-in move that only happens when a buyer offers real future value and a seller is committed to a true reset. That deal, combined with the Williams blockbuster, is why New York now holds one of the league’s strongest pick portfolios for 2026 and 2027.

If you are a Jets fan, the scoreboard for 2025 will be bumpy. If you are thinking long term, this is the cleanest path back to relevance the franchise has had in years.