The 2025 North Carolina football season has been a disappointing one, and the speculation surrounding Bill Belichick’s future continues to grow.

CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel predicted on The Dan Patrick Show that Belichick’s stint in Chapel Hill will be his last as a coach, saying that “it doesn’t look like they’re having any fun” and that both sides are likely to part ways after the season. Despite denials from Belichick and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham, it’s hard to ignore how poorly things have gone in his first collegiate campaign.

Twelve individuals in the Coach category have moved one step closer to election as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 The candidates: pic.twitter.com/TsvV0OsWEL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even as his coaching career appears to be nearing its final chapter, Belichick remains one of the most respected figures in football history — and now, he’s officially one step closer to Canton. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, twelve coaches have advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with Belichick among the nominees.

The full list of candidates includes: Bill Arnsparger, Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, and Clark Shaughnessy.

Article Continues Below

Belichick’s inclusion hardly comes as a surprise. His resume remains unmatched: six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots, two more as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, and a total of 333 career wins across the regular season and playoffs. He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, football minds in history.

Still, Belichick’s current run at North Carolina has done little to quiet critics. The Tar Heels are 2-3, with both wins coming against non–Power 4 opponents, and have struggled mightily in ACC play.

Despite rumors that he’s seeking an exit, Belichick recently called reports of a departure “categorically false,” reaffirming his commitment to the program, at least for now.

Whether this truly marks the end of his storied career or just another chapter remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Bill Belichick’s name will forever be synonymous with football greatness, and his pending Hall of Fame candidacy only cements that legacy further.