The legal history of former NFL player Darron Lee took a dark turn long before the recent events in Tennessee. According to reports from 2023, the former Ohio State standout was arrested in Ohio and charged with domestic violence and assault across two separate incidents. In one case, a relative alleged Lee struck her multiple times in the head after a dispute.

Another report detailed a terrifying encounter where Lee was accused of pinning a woman down and making life-threatening remarks.

While Lee denied the physical nature of these confrontations and eventually resolved the case through a plea agreement in early 2025, these incidents established a troubling pattern of behavior that has now culminated in a much more severe tragedy.

According to a report from ESPN, this history reached a breaking point this week when the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Lee and charged him with first-degree murder.

Authorities were called to a residence in Ooltewah on Thursday to respond to a report of a woman in need of life-saving measures.

First responders found Lee's girlfriend deceased at the scene, and detectives quickly determined the death was a homicide.

In addition to the murder charge, Lee is accused of tampering with evidence, as investigators reportedly found signs that blood had been cleaned from several areas around the home.

Lee was taken into custody at the residence and is currently being held at the Hamilton County prison.

This arrest marks a stunning fall for a player once selected 20th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lee spent three seasons with the New York Jets before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was a member of the NFL's Super Bowl LIV championship team.

His professional career also included short periods with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, but his athletic legacy is now entirely overshadowed by this criminal investigation.

Now 31 years old, Lee is scheduled for a court appearance on February 11 as the legal process continues.

Officials have indicated that further charges could be pending as the investigation into the death of his girlfriend reaches its final stages.