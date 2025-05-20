A major shakeup could be coming to the NFL as league owners prepare to vote on a significant rule change that could alter how postseason teams are seeded. The proposal, which is on the agenda at the spring NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis, aims to eliminate automatic top-four seeds for division winners and instead rank all seven playoffs teams in each conference by regular-season record.

Currently, the NFL playoff seating structure guarantees that division champions earn home-field advantage and top seeding positions. But that tradition may be over. Under the new NFL postseason format, teams would be seeded 1-7 entirely by win-loss record. Division winners would still make the playoffs, but stronger wild-card teams could leapfrog them in seeding, something that doesn't happen under the current system.

This proposed change is being backed by the Detroit Lions and is viewed as many as a push towards advancing to a more reasonable modern playoff format approach. The NFL believes it will reward teams that perform best across the entire season, while also intensify the playoff race down the stretch.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the potential rule changes being considered.

“Significant: NFL owners will vote next week on a proposal to change the playoff seeding format, where teams would be seeded strictly by regular-season record rather than automatically awarding the top four seeds to division winners,” citing Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

He later followed up by quoting his original post confirming his reports.

“Now official: NFL owners will vote this week on a proposal to change the playoff seeding format — teams would be seeded 1–7 strictly by regular-season record.”

This proposal has sparked debate across the football world. Supporters argue it adds fairness and creates more meaningful late-season games. However, critics claim it diminishes the value of division titles, which have traditionally guaranteed a home playoff game. Smaller-market teams, who often rely on divisional rivalries for postseason chances, could be hit hardest by the change.

With the vote expected this week, the NFL faces a defining moment. If passed, this NFL rule change would represent one of the most impactful shifts to the league's postseason format in years.