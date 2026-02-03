The Seattle Seahawks are currently the kings of the NFC as they prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LX showdown against the New England Patriots. While the team rides the momentum of a 14-3 season, Commissioner Roger Goodell recently addressed the long-term ownership of the franchise.

Jody Allen has managed the team since Paul Allen passed away in 2018, leading it to incredible heights, but Goodell noted that it was made clear the team would eventually be sold. This decision rests with Jody, though the current success of stars like Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes the franchise a desirable asset for any future buyer.

Regarding the league's schedule, Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that Roger Goodell considers an 18-game season far from a certainty. According to Rapoport, Goodell stated that it is not a given and that formal discussions have not yet taken place.

Several critical factors remain under review, including the impact on roster sizes and the potential implementation of two bye weeks. The commissioner emphasized that the league must first understand the priorities of the players' union before moving forward with any official proposal to expand the regular season beyond its current format.

Goodell also took time to advocate for Bill Belichick following his recent Hall of Fame snub. Despite Belichick not being inducted on the first ballot, Goodell joins figures like Rob Gronkowski and LeBron James in supporting the legendary coach.

The commissioner stated that the records of both Belichick and Robert Kraft are spectacular and that they have contributed immensely to the sport.

Providing further context on the 18-game season, Mike Garafolo noted on Twitter that Goodell has not had extensive conversations with the NFLPA regarding this change. Goodell mentioned that the league wants to talk through aspects such as roster size and the necessity of two bye weeks with union leadership before making any definitive moves.

The commissioner’s comments suggest that while the idea is on the radar, the NFL is prioritizing a collaborative approach with the players to ensure any expansion is handled with care for the athletes and the integrity of the game.