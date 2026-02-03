The NFL world is still coming to grips with Bill Belichick not being inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Everyone is coming out of the woodwork to stick up for him.

Rob Gronkowski called the decision “asinine”. LeBron James said it was “disrespectful”. Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was much more explicit in his criticisms.

Now it is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's turn to advocate for Belichick, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Goodell clarified that the league had no say in the induction process, but stated the obvious regarding Belichick's pedigree as well as Robert Kraft's.

“Bill Belichick's record goes without saying. Same with Robert Kraft,” Goodell said. “They're spectacular, they contributed so much to this game, and I believe they'll be Hall of Famers.”

It goes without saying that Belichick's record is illustrious. He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII). Along the way, coaching Tom Brady. He holds the record for the most Super Bowl appearances of any coach with nine.

Belichick also made the most total Super Bowl appearances, with 12 as a head coach and an assistant coach.

Furthermore, he has the most career playoff wins with 31. Plus, Belichick has the third most regular season wins with 302. He has the most division titles out of any coach, with 17, as well as nine conference championships.

Plus, Belichick was named NFL Coach of the Year three times (2003, 2007, and 2010).

Currently, he is the head coach of the University of North Carolina.