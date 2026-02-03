The Seattle Seahawks are currently the kings of the NFC, but while the team prepares for a Super Bowl LX showdown against the New England Patriots, a different kind of “big game” is brewing in the front office. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently addressed the elephant in the room: the eventual sale of the franchise.

The Seahawks have been under the stewardship of Jody Allen since the passing of her brother, Paul Allen, in 2018. While she has guided the team to incredible heights, including a league-best 14-3 record this season, the trust established by Paul Allen reportedly requires the team to be sold eventually.

“I think when Paul Allen passed away, it was made clear that the team would eventually be sold,” Goodell told reporters during his annual Super Bowl address. “Jody is doing a great job… Eventually, the team will need to be sold. That will be Jody's decision when she does that.”

It’s hard to imagine a better time to put a “For Sale” sign on Lumen Field. The Seahawks are currently riding the momentum of a dominant postseason run. On January 25, Seattle punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a thrilling 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

In that contest, quarterback Sam Darnold silenced any remaining doubters by throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a stellar 127.8 passer rating. Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards during the regular season, continued his tear with another monster performance to help secure the win.

For Seahawks fans, the looming sale is a bittersweet backdrop to a historic season. While the future of ownership remains uncertain, the current product on the field has never looked better. Whether the sale happens this offseason or years down the line, one thing is certain: whoever buys this team is inheriting a powerhouse.