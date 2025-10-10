Breece Hall is here to stay. After an incident in Week 5, many speculated that the Jets running back would request a trade away from the team. Now, ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Hall shut down these talks, stating that he intends to remain a New York Jet.

“I’m here, I wanna be here,” Hall told British reporters, per Zack Rosenblatt. “I wanna be a New York Jet.”

The rumors spread after the Jets' latest loss this season, a 37-22 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Hall was highly efficient in the game, rushing for over 114 yards. However, he made a crucial mistake in the game after fumbling the football. After the game, Hall made some vague comments that could have been interpreted differently.

“I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league,” Hall said.

With the cryptic nature of his comments, fans speculated that Hall might want out of New York. The Jets running back was drafted by the team in 2021. While he's enjoyed some good individual seasons with the Jets, the running back is yet to taste playoff action in his short career. The speculation was at least a tad bit warranted.

It's also worth noting that Hall is set to enter free agency soon. The Jets have not picked up the running back's fifth-year option yet. Should New York opt to allow Hall to enter free agency, there will be a good market for the running back. He's been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league so far.

Hall and the Jets will be gunning for their first win of the NFL season on Sunday, when they take on the Denver Broncos in the second London game of the year.