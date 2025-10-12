The Los Angeles Chargers opened the season with three straight wins over division rivals. But the team has struggled since its hot start, falling to 3-2 after an ugly Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders. Despite the disappointing dip, the Chargers remain atop the AFC West. And LA could pursue a trade to bolster its offense.

The Chargers will feature Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as their primary rushers in Week 6 after injuries to their top two running backs. But the team could upgrade its ground game through a deal ahead of the November 4 deadline. Los Angeles is rumored to be targeting Alvin Kamara or Breece Hall in a trade, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Chargers eye trade to bolster backfield

Veteran RB Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 and is out for the season. The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year deal in March to replace JK Dobbins in the backfield.

Los Angeles completed its running back room revamp by taking Omarion Hampton 22nd overall in the 2025 draft. Harris and Hampton were expected to solidify the Chargers’ run game, complimenting sixth-year quarterback Justin Herbert. However, Hampton landed on IR with an ankle injury sustained in Week 5.

Hampton is expected to return this season but he’ll be sidelined for at least four weeks. With an opportunity to win a competitive division, Jim Harbaugh and company could decide to add a rusher in his absence.

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara has been the subject of trade speculation. Kamara wants to stay in New Orleans. But the team’s 1-4 start and fellow RB Kendre Miller’s emergence make him a potential target for running back-needy clubs.

Breece Hall is also in the mix with the trade deadline looming. Hall tried to shut down rumors that he could be moved. But the New York Jets might be motivated to make a deal after an 0-4 start.

Mired in an eternal rebuild, the Jets could fully embrace a youth movement for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Hall is in the final year of his rookie contract and New York has other talented rushers on the roster. Of course, they’re not as talented as Hall.

The Chargers will debut their Haskins/Vidal backfield in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins. Los Angeles is looking for its first win since Week 3’s victory over the Denver Broncos.