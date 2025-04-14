The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. Most NFL teams are now putting the finishing touches on their draft boards. One lucky team will get to add one of the most unique draft prospects in NFL history on April 24th.

But how do most NFL teams view Colorado superstar Travis Hunter?

ESPN's Matt Miller added some perspective to this on Monday. Miller released his final 2025 NFL Draft rankings, which ranks 602 prospects in order.

Travis Hunter came in second on Miller's list behind Penn State's Abdul Carter. Miller shared some quotes from various NFL personnel to show what they think of Hunter as a prospect.

“Depending on which NFL scout you ask, Hunter can play either wide receiver or cornerback in the pros (or maybe both). One exec from an NFL team told me his franchise views Hunter as a cornerback who could play a handful of offensive snaps in the pros, and I think many other teams agree with that thinking. Multiple scouts remarked that finding an elite cornerback is harder than finding an elite receiver, and that's pushing teams to prefer that the two-way star start on defense, where he had four interceptions in 2024.”

Hunter could be the first legitimate two-way player in NFL history. He was a superstar at Colorado, playing both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level.

“But I'm listing Hunter at receiver. There will be a transition period at either position; he'll have to work on route discipline at wideout. His agility, speed, toughness and sure-handedness are All-Pro quality. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards last season while taking home the Heisman Trophy. Despite not being a quarterback, Hunter could be in play for the first overall pick.”

Hunter feels like a lock to go in the first handful of picks, regardless of what position he will play in the NFL.

Travis Hunter is ready to play every snap of an NFL game

Whichever teams drafts Hunter may not have to decide where to play him.

Hunter dropped a bold quote earlier in April, claiming that he could play every snap of an NFL game. He had a somewhat cheeky response when asked to elaborate on how he's get it done.

“We kind of got 24 hours in a day,” Hunter said. “We probably sleep for about eight of those, so we probably got 16 more. All of them dedicated to football.”

Hunter also explained this would give him time to attend both offensive and defensive team meetings.

It will be fascinating to what how Travis Hunter is used in the NFL later this fall.