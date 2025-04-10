Devin Hester is the latest former NFL star to commend former Colorado football star Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. As one of the most unique players in league history, Hester sees a lot of his skill set in the future first-round pick.

Known as one of the most unique multi-purpose weapons, Hester praised Hunter as having a similar effect on the game as “the most dangerous guy.” When asked by Kay Adams if he sees Hunter as a “one-of-one” player like himself, Hester agreed without hesitation.

“I feel like [Travis Hunter is] gonna be one of those unique players where you're gonna have to play him a little bit of offense and defense,” Hester said on the ‘Up & Adams' show. “If you got a guy where if he gets the ball in his hands he's the most dangerous guy on the field, as an OC, you have to create some type of scheme where this guy is touching the ball four, five times a game. If you can get the ball to him five to eight times a game, he's dangerous. He don't need the ball a lot.”

Devin Hester is 1 of 1. Years from now, will we look at Travis Hunter the same way?@D_Hest23 @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/HCd96aCnEP — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Throughout his 11-year career, Hester is widely regarded as the best return specialist in NFL history. With 19 career touchdown returns, he quickly became a unique weapon requiring specialized offense packages. Although Hunter might not get to be the full-time two-way player he desires, Hester sees him becoming a similar threat on the field.

Travis Hunter headlines Colorado football's notable NFL Draft class

Hunter, a projected top-five pick, headlines what could be a historic draft class for the Colorado football program. He joins teammate Shedeur Sanders as a consensus top-10 pick, making the class potentially the first time the Buffaloes will have two top-10 selections since 1974.

With both Hunter and Sanders candidates to be taken No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns, either has the chance to tie Bo Matthews as the highest-drafted player in Colorado history. Matthews went second overall in 1974, followed closely by teammate J.V. Cain, who was taken at No. 7.

Overall, Colorado has nine players in the 2025 NFL Draft pool. All have the chance to hear their names called, which would tie for the fourth-most in program history. However, Hunter and Sanders are the only two projected to go in the first round.