The New York Giants will probably need a therapy session after suffering a crippling loss to the Denver Broncos, 33-32, at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

The Giants looked like they were on their way to grabbing the victory. They entered the fourth quarter with a commanding lead, 19-0, with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo leading the charge. The Broncos, however, refused to roll over and die in front of their fans. They engineered an improbable comeback led by Bo Nix and JK Dobbins.

Their massive rally was punctuated by Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal from 39 yards as time expired, leaving the Giants completely stunned.

As they were returning to the locker room after the game, Brian Burns explicitly aired his frustration with their defensive strategy in the final quarter.

“Oh my f****** God, bro. That stupid a** s***. Dropping eight in coverage,” said Burns in a video posted by The Athletic's James Palmer.

A very angry Brian Burns leaving the field in Denver after a devastating loss.

It's hard to blame the 27-year-old linebacker, especially since his hard-nosed effort went for naught. He had four solo tackles and two sacks, displaying his relentless motor in leading the defensive unit throughout the game. They had multiple chances to prevent the Broncos from completing the come-from-behind win, but they still fell short.

New York dropped to 2-5, while Denver improved to 5-2.

The Giants were comfortably ahead, 26-8, with just over five minutes left. Apparently, it wasn't comfortable enough.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Denver's gutsy fightback snapped a streak in which teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes.