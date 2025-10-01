The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their first game of the season, stumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend. Conversely, the Seattle Seahawks garnered a win over the Arizona Cardinals, their third consecutive victory. This week, the teams face off at Lumen Field. With injuries afoot, there are plenty of Buccaneers-Seahawks bold predictions to sort through. But the bold predictions for this Week 5 showdown will all be articulated estimates based on where the teams currently are in the standings.

Seattle is favored to win this game by three points, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, oddsmakers believe the Buccaneers will make this a close game, but the Hawks will edge them out. Both teams have been involved in close games, indicating that this could be another one.

Both teams are doing fairly well. But this game could have huge playoff implications down the line, especially if they are tied in the standings. What will happen in this Buccaneers-Seahawks showdown? It's time to make three bold predictions for this Week 5 clash at Lumen Field.

Baker Mayfield struggles against the Seahawks

Baker Mayfield spent time as teammates with Sam Darnold when the two were on the Carolina Panthers. Overall, it's safe to say both have come a long way since then. Mayfield has been stellar this season, passing for 904 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. But he has had to do this while running for his life.

The Buccaneers lost right guard Cody Mauch for the entire season because of a knee injury. Additionally, they lost right tackle Luke Goedeke for the season. The Buccaneers have had a makeshift offensive line and have struggled to keep their players healthy. Yes, Tristan Wirfs returns this weekend. But he alone cannot do everything by himself.

Mayfield is a great quarterback and has carried this team on his shoulders for the entire season. Yet, he has a tall task ahead of them as he faces a defense that is sixth in sacks per game. Mayfield may make some plays and passes, especially to Emeka Egbuka. But he will struggle to make consistent plays, especially if the defensive front gets past his offensive line quickly.

The Bucs' offense stalls

If Mayfield struggles, it could cause a ripple effect. But the Bucs could also be without one of their top players. Bucky Irving is questionable this weekend with a foot injury. That could be disastrous for the Buccaneers, especially since Irving has been a major part of the offense with Mike Evans out.

Irving rushed 15 times for 63 yards while also catching all five passes for 102 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Before that, he rushed 25 times for 66 yards while catching four passes for 33 yards. The Bucs have not been able to generate time for Mayfield to make deep passes. Likewise, they have not consistently given Irving the chance to run through the seams. If Irving does not play, it opens things up for Rachaad White to play. While White has produced in the past, he is not the same caliber of player that Irving is.

Not having Irving, in addition to already being down two offensive linemen, and Evans could cause this offense to stay completely. Notably, this defense will be tough to make any movement against, and not having your best players could hinder that.

The Seahawks somehow did not get Jaxon Smith-Njigba involved until late in the game last weekend. While the Bucs' offense might struggle, their pass defense might flourish. Tampa started the season by limiting Drake London to eight catches for 55 yards. Then, they held Nico Collins to three catches on nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Wilson had the best performance against this secondary, registering 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. But the Bucs shut down AJ Brown and Devonta Smith last weekend.

The Seahawks may find more success running the football. Or, they might do shorter passes that go to Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and tight end Elijah Arroyo. Smith-Njigba has been incredible this season. Yet, the Bucs have done a decent job of shutting down top receivers. Smith-Njigba did not thrive last week until the fourth quarter. If the Hawks wait again until the fourth quarter to utilize him, they might not achieve the same success they had last week.

Smith-Njigba will look to do some damage. But with the Buccaneers clamping down on defense, it might be tougher for the Hawks' top receiver to make headway as the Hawks host the Bucs. This could be a weekend where the Hawks choose to run the football, and that might leave Smith-Njigba wanting for more targets.