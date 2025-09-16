The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with an injury to one of their offensive linemen. Tackle Luke Goedeke has an injured foot. His latest injury update indicates he could be out for awhile.

“Bucs (right tackle) Luke Goedeke avoided major injury Monday night but is expected to miss time, possibly multiple weeks, per sources. The belief is that Goedeke re-aggravated a foot injury he battled during the practice week,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury news is a tough blow to a Buccaneers team looking for a strong season. Tampa Bay is 2-0 on the campaign, and got a big win on Monday over the Houston Texans. Baker Mayfield threw for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Goedeke recently signed a massive contract extension with the Buccaneers. He was the team's second round NFL Draft pick in 2022.

Buccaneers need to find a solution to help protect Baker Mayfield

Article Continues Below

The loss of Goedeke hurts the depth on Tampa Bay's offensive line. Mayfield is looking to have a great season leading Tampa's offense, and he needs help. Tampa Bay has had to replace both their starting tackles this season already, due to injuries.

The Bucs are looking for help now to bolster that line. Charlie Heck played a lot of the snaps on Monday, with Goedeke out hurt. Heck is likely to start the team's next game. Tampa Bay may also look to bring in a free agent to help add another body in the mix.

The Buccaneers have high expectations this year for their offense. Mayfield is coming off a 2024 season that saw him throw for 4,500 passing yards. He set a career-high in touchdown passes, with 41 on the year.

Tampa Bay also spent their first 2025 NFL Draft pick on a wide receiver, to help the offense. Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State was selected 19th overall. He has three touchdown receptions this season already, and has established a rapport with Mayfield.

Tampa Bay next plays the winless New York Jets on Sunday.