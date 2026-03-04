The Miami Dolphins are making some big changes this offseason. Miami already parted ways with Tyreek Hill and a host of other veteran players in February. Now the Dolphins face a huge decision at quarterback with a potential breakup with QB Tua Tagovailoa looking likely. If Miami does move on, it seems Tua could have a few suitors waiting for him.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave an update the situation surrounding Tagovailoa with free agency less than a week away. Garafolo noted that the Jets could be one potential landing spot if the Dolphins end up deciding to cut Tua.

“Then there's Tua Tagovailoa. Sort of like Kyler Murray in that if he gets cut he is going to be available for potentially the veteran minimum to come in and be a starting-caliber quarterback,” Garafolo said on Wednesday via Good Morning Football. “Teams are doing work on Tua. From my understanding, the Jets [are] amongst them, making some calls to get the fullest sense of who Tua is as a person. The Jets have multiple options when it comes to the quarterback situation and Tua, I believe, is among those.”

The writing is on the wall that Tua is no longer the guy in Miami. But the question is what the Dolphins will do with him.

One option is simply cutting him. If the Dolphins cut Tua before June 1st, it would give him a whopping $99.2 million cap hit in 2026. That is a huge amount of cap space for a player to not be on the roster.

The financials are a little friendlier if Miami cuts Tagovailoa with a post-June 1st designation. But even that would still be costly for Miami. The Dolphins would prefer to trade Tagovailoa, but that seems unrealistic given his massive contract.

It makes sense that New York could be interested in Tagovailoa, especially on a veteran minimum deal.

Ideally the Dolphins will figure out what to do with Tua before the start of the new league year next week.