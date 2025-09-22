It was an odd week for NFL teams in Week 3, as defenses and special teams ruled the week with their blocked kicks and return touchdowns. This weird week definitely caused some movement in ClutchPoints’ Week 4 NFL Power Rankings, although the team at the top is no different.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 4 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands after their first game.

It was business as usual for the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, as their 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins helped keep them atop ClutchPoints’ Week 4 NFL Power Rankings. It was a quieter showing from the Buffalo offense on Thursday, but Josh Allen’s three touchdowns and James Cook’s 108 rushing yards helped lead the offense and remain undefeated.

Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Jackson Hawes caught Allen’s TD passes, Cook added a score on the ground, and the Bills' defense held the Dolphins to 276 total yards of offense to get to 3-0.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

Two blocked kicks in the fourth quarter helped push the game back in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, as they earned a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26. Jordan Davis returned the second blocked kick for a touchdown as time expired, Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and A.J. Brown went for 109 yards in the win in a performance that looked like his vintage self (finally).

3. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)

A tough Monday Night Football matchup awaits the Baltimore Ravens, as they play host to the 1-1 Detroit Lions. Even in a matchup of two high-powered defenses, don’t be surprised if the offenses turn this primetime matchup into a shootout early on.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

A hamstring injury suffered by Mike Evans put a damper on the Week 3 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they moved to 3-0 after their 29-27 win over the New York Jets. With Evans out, Baker Mayfield turned to Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard down the stretch, as each caught a pass on the final drive of the game, helping get them into field-goal range.

A 10-point, fourth quarter was what the Los Angeles Chargers needed to remain undefeated this season in their Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos. Another strong showing from the passing attack was spearheaded by Justin Herbert, who threw for 300 yards and spread the ball around in the win. Quentin Johnston (6/89), Keenan Allen (7/65), Omarion Hampton (6/59), Oronde Gadsden II (5/46), and Ladd McConkey (4/41) all had at least four receptions, with Allen hauling in Herbert’s lone score, helping the Chargers jump into the top five of the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

Running back Najee Harris suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday’s win, one that ,if confirmed to be a tear, would end Harris’ season.

6. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

Giving up a three-point first quarter lead, a 12-point halftime lead, and a five-point third quarter lead shouldn’t sit well with the Rams, as they lost out on a shot at an impressive, early-season win. The Rams had too many drives end in field goals, as Joshua Karty made four first-half field goals. Puka Nacua hauled in 11 passes for 112 yards, and both Davante Adams and Kyren Williams had receiving touchdowns in the loss.

7. Detroit Lions (MNF)

Jared Goff and the Lions are looking to build off their impressive Week 2 showing as they head into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Ravens. Playing in Baltimore in primetime will be a huge test for Detroit, as they already did not look good in their first road matchup, a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

8. Indianapolis Colts (+7)

As a big-time beneficiary of an easier start to their season, the Indianapolis Colts continue to perform at a high level in 2025, easily earning their first divisional win of the season over the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan Taylor was the star of the show in Indy’s win, rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Colts become one of the biggest climbers in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

Michael Pittman Jr. hauled in Daniel Jones’ lone score, while Alec Pierce (4/67) and Tyler Warren (3/38) all had modest showings in the Colts’ third win of the year.

A 22-9 win over the New York Giants does very little to move the needle for the Kansas City Chiefs, but getting their first win of the season finally gets them moving in the right direction.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 224 yards and a score, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt each had 10 carries in the win, and Tyquan Thornton led all pass catchers with five receptions for 71 yards and a score.

10. San Francisco 49ers (+6)

Mac Jones is doing a solid job keeping the San Francisco 49ers afloat in Brock Purdy’s absence, as the journeyman QB threw for 284 yards and a score in the win. Christian McCaffrey was back to his workhorse ways, racking up 17 carries for 52 yards and 10 receptions for 88 yards in the win. Ricky Pearsall also crossed the century mark, as he caught eight balls from Jones for 117 yards on 11 targets.

11. Washington Commanders (+1)

Even without Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders offense hummed on all cylinders, thanks to Marcus Mariota. The long-time veteran threw for 207 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt found the end zone, and Terry McLaurin led all WAS pass catchers with 74 yards before leaving early with a quad injury.

12. Green Bay Packers (-8)

Disappointing doesn’t even begin to summarize Week 3 for the Green Bay Packers, as they fell on the road in a massive upset to the Cleveland Browns. Only putting up a field goal and a touchdown in the loss, the Packers' offense could not get anything going against the stingy Browns defense, leaving the door wide open for the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Green Bay defense held the Cleveland offense to only 221 total yards on Sunday, but they buckled (and eventually broke) when presented with back-to-back short fields to protect, as the Browns shocked everyone with the win, knocking Green Bay outside of the top 10 in the Week 4 Power Rankings.

13. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

No JJ McCarthy, no problem for the Minnesota Vikings, as Carson Wentz hung 48 points on the hapless Cincinnati Bengals in their 48-10 win. Wentz threw for 173 yards and two scores, connecting with T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver for touchdowns. Jordan Mason led the way on the ground, running for 116 yards and two scores, and the defense recovered three fumbles, forced two interceptions, and racked up three sacks in the win.

14. Denver Broncos (-4)

Early-season struggles continue for Bo Nix, as the Denver offense is unable to string together consistent drives through the air. Their 23-20 loss to the Chargers exposed more concerns about their offense, as that side of the ball only put up 265 total yards, including only 147 passing yards. Nix’s day was somewhat salvaged by a long touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, but outside of that, there isn’t much to write home about from his Week 3 showing.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5)

On a day that Aaron Rodgers passed Brett Favre on the all-time passing TDs list, the Pittsburgh Steelers put up a strong defensive performance on their way to earning the win over the Patriots. Rodgers connected with Calvin Austin III and DK Metcalf for touchdowns, while the defense forced an interception and four fumbles in the win, helping Pittsburgh climb into the top half of the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (-5)

If their Week 3 performance is any sign of things to come, the Bengals might be in for a very long season as they wait for Joe Burrow to return from injury. Jake Browning was a mess on Sunday, only throwing for 140 yards and producing a QB rating of under 24. It was a bad showing on all sides of the ball for Cincinnati, as they will look to right the ship in Week 4 against Denver.

17. Seattle Seahawks (+4)

The Week 3 matchup for the Seattle Seahawks was exactly what this team needed, as their 44-13 drubbing of the New Orleans Saints helped this team iron out a few more kinks in their roster.

A 95-yard punt return TD for rookie Tory Horton, mixed with a blocked punt deep in NO territory, helped the special teams unit factor into the win, and Sam Darnold’s light day consisted of only needing to attempt 18 passes, finding Horton and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for scores.

18. New England Patriots (-5)

Drake Maye did all he could for the New England Patriots, but five turnovers are something most NFL teams are not able to overcome. Maye found Hunter Henry (90 yards) for two touchdowns in the loss, while Maye led the team with 45 yards on the ground, even though rookie TreVeyon Henderson led the backfield with 11 carries, his highest total yet.

19. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

It was a struggle all game for the Cardinals on offense, as Kyler Murray was inaccurate and on a very different page than Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona’s first loss of the season. Having taken a late lead on the heels of three, fourth-quarter field goals from Chad Ryland, the AZ defense let the Niners march down the field and win the game on a last-second field goal.

Running back James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury Sunday in the loss, ending the nine-year veteran’s season early.

20. Chicago Bears (+3)

A standout performance from Caleb Williams helped push the Chicago Bears to their first win of the 2025 season, 31-14 over the Dallas Cowboys. Williams connected with rookie Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, DJ Moore,and Cole Kmet for scores, with Burden crossing the century mark (101 yards) for the first time in his young career. The Bears defense intercepted Dak Prescott twice and Joe Milton once, with each QB throwing a goal-line INT that ended potential scoring drives for Dallas.

21. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

It is safe to say that the Atlanta Falcons might still have issues at quarterback, especially after another subpar game from Michael Penix Jr., the second consecutive outing that resulted in no passing scores.

The Falcons' offense struggled mightily, as Bijan Robinson was the lone bright spot, taking 18 touches for 111 total yards, 39 of those via his five catches, but a shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers dropped the Falcons three spots in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)

A late-game interception of Stroud helped the Jacksonville Jaguars earn their second win of the year, a 17-10 divisional win over the Houston Texans. But this win certainly shouldn’t cover up the issues that exist on offense, as Trevor Lawrence still cannot establish a strong relationship with either Brian Thomas Jr. (2/55 on six targets) or Travis Hunter (1/21 on two targets); the running game helped cover up any issues on offense, as both Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tutan found the end zone.

23. Carolina Panthers (+3)

It was quite the weird performance in Week 3 for the Panthers, as they blanked the Falcons 30-0 and did that all without a passing score from Bryce Young. While Young did find the end zone on the ground, the Carolina offense as a whole had a rough performance, one that was thankfully bailed out by the defense.

People familiar with Chau Smith-Wade's game know that this ain't new and he's been a ballhawk for a long time pic.twitter.com/ZdpUqyWQXc — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) September 22, 2025

Chau Smith-Wade and Mike Jackson each picked off Penix, with Smith-Wade taking his back for a touchdown, as the Panthers earned their first win of the 2025 NFL season.

24. Dallas Cowboys (-2)

An ankle injury suffered by star wideout CeeDee Lamb ended his day early, throwing a wrench into the offensive gameplan for the Cowboys in Week 3. It became obvious that this team desperately missed having Lamb out there, as the offense struggled to put up any fight in their loss to Chicago. Jake Ferguson led the way for Dallas, catching 13 passes for 82 yards, and George Pickens caught the lone passing TD from Dak Prescott in the loss.

25. Houston Texans (-6)

We could be on hot-seat watch for DeMeco Ryans this year, as the Houston Texans are still without a win after their Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. Two costly interceptions from C.J. Stroud buried the offense’s chances at the win, and the running game was missing in action all day; Nico Collins finally looked the part in Week 3, catching eight passes for 104 yards and a TD on 11 targets, but Houston still fell six spots in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)

It certainly is not Geno Smith’s fault that the Raiders lost their Week 3 matchup with the Commanders, as his three touchdown passes all went to Tre Tucker – but that was all the offense was able to muster. Tucker caught eight passes for 145 yards and the 3 TDs, Ashton Jeanty struggled to get anything going behind the below-average offensive line, and the duo of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers still aren’t getting going yet this year, only combining for seven receptions.

27. New York Giants (no change)

The calls for Jaxson Dart continue to grow louder for the Giants, as Russell Wilson put up a dud in NYG’s Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. Wilson only threw for 160 yards and two interceptions in the loss, seemingly forgetting he had Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson to throw the ball to.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. left Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury, and if he is forced to miss extended time, rookie Cam Skattebo will take on a larger role as the team’s top back moving forward.

28. New York Jets (no change)

Even without Justin Fields, the Jets kept things very close against the Buccaneers, due mostly to a strong defensive and special teams performance. A blocked field goal was returned 50 yards for a score by Wil McDonald IV, giving the Jets a one-point lead with under two minutes to go, but a last-second field goal from Chase McLaughlin helped keep the Jets without a win.

Tyrod Taylor did enough to keep the Jets in it, as he peppered Garrett Wilson (10/84/1) with 13 targets in the loss. Taylor was also the team’s leading rusher with 48 yards, showing that Breece Hall and Braelon Allen were both kept in check Sunday.

29. Miami Dolphins (no change)

The 2025 NFL season might already be a lost one for the Dolphins, as their 0-3 start is exposing a lot of issues on both sides of the ball. Their Thursday Night Football loss to the Bills was a lot closer than many generally expected it to be, but a costly, late-game turnover from Tua Tagovailoa helped keep Miami in the winless category.

De’Von Achane was the offense for Miami, as his 19 touches (7 receptions) went for 91 scoreless yards, and both Tyreek Hill (5/49) and Jaylen Waddle (5/39) hauled in 5 receptions and found the end zone.

30. Cleveland Browns (+1)

A nasty, putrid game is exactly what Cleveland needed in their Week 3 matchup with Green Bay, and dragging the former undefeated Packers down to their level proved efficient in the upset win. The Browns, who were favored to lose at home by over a touchdown, scored all 13 of their points in the fourth quarter, as their defense did enough to shut down the Green Bay offense, helping them jump up a spot in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

Grant Delpit intercepted Jordan Love deep in Green Bay territory, Shelby Harris blocked a Brandon McManus field goal with under 30 seconds left, and Andre Szmyt hit a 55-yard field goal as time expired to get the Browns their first win of the season.

31. Tennessee Titans (-1)

Facing a 14-point deficit after the first quarter, it was an uphill battle pretty much the entire game for the Titans. Negative game script forced Tennessee to rely heavily on Cam Ward, as the rookie threw for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and his 38 passing attempts might be a sign of things to come for this struggling offense.

Tony Pollard had a mediocre day, running for 45 yards but finding the end zone to salvage his Week 3, and Chig Okonkwo led all TEN pass catchers with five receptions for 66 yards on six targets. Five different pass catchers caught at least three passes, but the disconnect between Ward and Calvin Ridley continues, as the former Falcons receiver only caught one pass.

32. New Orleans Saints (no change)

Nothing went right for the Saints in Week 3, as their 31-point loss to Seattle firmly keeps them in the basement of the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings. Allowing 38 first-half points made it impossible to dig out from, as New Orleans continues to search for a team identity.

Spencer Rattler peppered Chris Olave (14) and Juwan Johnson (8) with targets in the loss, but forgetting to involve Alvin Kamara in the passing game (2 targets) continues to keep this team in the winless category this season.