The New York Jets are struggling right now. New York is 0-4 on the season, and has yet to force a single turnover. That is unacceptable to Jets fans, who saw the team hire a defensive-minded coach before the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Glenn's team lost to the Miami Dolphins on Monday, 27-21.

“Both teams began the night with no takeaways. The Jets ended the night with none, becoming only the fifth team in the past 90 years to be 0-4 with no takeaways, according to ESPN Research,” ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote.

The Jets committed three turnovers of their own against the Dolphins. New York also had laundry thrown against them left and right. The Jets committed a whopping 13 penalties, during their latest disappointing loss.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn was heard screaming at his players after the game, by the media. When he reached the podium, Glenn opened up about his frustrations.

“Very disappointing, very disappointing,” Glenn said. “There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen.”

Glenn is in danger of being the first Jets coach to start his tenure with an 0-5 record.

Jets are in a must-win situation moving forward

New York's chances of making the postseason are now slim to none. That is not what Jets fans want. The squad has not made the AFC Playoffs for more than a decade.

“This past week was a gotta-have-it [game],” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “The fact that we played like we just did, this becomes an absolutely gotta-have-it game [against Dallas]. We have to get it fixed. At the end of the day, what do you want your legacy to be? When I look back at my time — man, we gotta go now. We gotta have it this week.”

Coach Glenn says he refuses to give up at this point.

“My confidence is not going to wane, not one bit,” he said. “We're not going to waver on the things that we've been talking about, how we got to win games. We just got to do a better job of doing those things.

“So, yes, it was going to be tough. I understand that, and we are going to continue to work to get this thing turned.”

New York next plays the Dallas Cowboys.