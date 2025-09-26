The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for at least 3-4 weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. As for now, the team is electing to keep Lamb off injured reserve.

“We're not forced to do anything right now,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, according to CBS Sports NFL staff writer Garrett Podell.

Schottenheimer added, “That could change at any time.” But for the time being, Lamb being kept off injured reserve is a great sign for the Cowboys. Given the team's 1-2 start, it'll already be a detrimental loss.

Lamb has annually led the Cowboys in reception yards since 2021. Heading into Week 4, he still leads the team with 222 receiving yards. It'll be up to quarterback Dak Prescott and a collection of Cowboys receivers to step up during his absence.

Who steps up with Lamb out?

The obvious answer is who the Cowboys traded for this offseason: George Pickens. After acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Dallas finally had a true No. 2 receiver alongside Lamb.

With the top receiver now injured, it'll be up to Pickens to take on a heavier load. Despite the Cowboys losing to the Bears, Pickens thrived after Lamb exited the game. He finished with five catches on nine targets for 68 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Jake Ferguson will be another player tasked to step up. He currently leads the team in both targets and receptions, so it should not come as a shock if he thrives over these next few weeks.

As for the other receivers, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin will be crucial in the passing game moving forward. Turpin's speed makes him a bigger threat to defenses, evident in his last two games, when he recorded six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Tolbert, on the other hand, will be the more familiar option for Prescott. Last season, he led all Cowboys receivers with seven touchdowns and was second in receiving yards with 610. Despite Prescott only playing in eight games in 2024, Tolbert notched at least 80 yards in two of them.

While Lamb recovers, these receivers will be pivotal in producing for the Cowboys' offense. Dallas' first test without their top receiver comes on Sunday Night Football when Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers travel to AT&T Stadium.