On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles got back into the win column with a much-needed road victory over the Minnesota Vikings to push their 2025 record to an impressive 5-2. This game saw huge performances from both AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, and also the best game of the season from Jalen Hurts at the quarterback position.

Heading into this matchup, the Eagles had been facing intense criticism for their lack of any semblance of creativity on offense and their perceived refusal to find AJ Brown down the field. All of this was further fueled by petulance from Brown on social media, which has become a theme throughout his career.

Recently, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky took to First Take to make a surprising prediction about Brown's state of mind.

“I think that there is a reality there that A.J. Brown prefers to be traded,” said Orlovsky, via First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, many have wondered whether an AJ Brown trade might be the best thing for all parties involved. Hurts at times has appeared either unwilling or unable to launch the ball down the field to his best playmaker out of the receiver position, and Brown is seeing his othewordly talents for the most part go to waste during his time in Philadelphia.

A strange dilemma in Philadelphia

A big part of the reason why the Philadelphia Eagles were so daunting a year ago and projected to be so once again this year was the sheer amount of talent they've compiled on offense, surrounding Hurts with far and away the best roster in the NFL on that side of the ball, including 2024 MVP candidate Saquon Barkley as well as Brown and Smith.

That has made it all the more puzzling to see the Eagles continuously refuse to get their receivers the ball down the field, especially considering the severe regression that Barkley is currently experiencing.

Eagles fans will hope that Sunday's game in Minnesota is a sign of things to come and not an anomaly.