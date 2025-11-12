Jaire Alexander is one of the more popular names in the NFL. Football fans across the country are aware of how talented Alexander is at playing the cornerback position against some of the best wide receivers in the league. The former Green Bay Packer is a two-time second-team All-Pro player in 2020 and 2022. He played for the Packers for six seasons but was released from the team in June. Roughly 10 days later, Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Alexander's tenure with the Ravens did not go nearly as planned, as he ended up being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The cornerback played in only two games and was a healthy scratch for five of them. It's unclear why he wasn't involved more, but you never know what a player/athlete can be going through. Alexander recently explained why he was riding the bench in Baltimore.

Jay Glazer with the NFL on Fox reported that Alexander is now stepping away from football, just ten days after being traded to Philadelphia.

“Former Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander has decided to step away from football to try to focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future. Alexander informed the Eagles of his decision today, @nflonfox has learned.”

Article Continues Below

Dianna Russini is also saying that Alexander is “contemplating retirement.”

“I’m told Jaire is contemplating retirement but for now is stepping away to think through his next steps. Sources tell me and @MikeSilver the Eagles have kept conversations private over the last few days.”

The hope is that this time away can be exactly what he needs. At 28 years old, the former All-Pro has a lot left in his gas tank.