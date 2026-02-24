Whether the NFL Combine is a dying breed remains to be seen. But no-shows like Jordyn Tyson are watering down the show. However, this year’s NFL Draft precursor is a go. And Eli Stowers headlines five sleepers who could explode at the 2026 NFL Combine.

The event is taking place this week in Indianapolis, as usual. And there are a handful of players who could change their upcoming payday by showing off blazing speed or other desired attributes.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Don’t focus on Stowers' college numbers. They likely won’t wow you. He played at Texas A&M, New Mexico State, and then Vanderbilt.

His senior year was solid with 62 catches for 729 yards and four scores. But take note that he’s a former quarterback. And then look at his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. He should do well at the Combine, according to The Draft Network.

“Stowers should dominate athletic testing,” Jaime Eisner wrote. “His reported 11-foot-3 broad jump would’ve been the second-best mark at last year’s combine, behind only Nick Emmanwori (11-foot-6). His 39-inch vertical would’ve tied Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson’s top tight end mark.

“Stowers has also been clocked near 21.5 miles per hour on GPS. While Kenyon Sadiq is poised to steal the show among tight ends at the 2026 NFL Combine, don’t forget about Stowers.”

It’s the athleticism that shines for Stowers, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Stowers has a chance to make some serious money at the combine by reminding people of the kind of athlete he is,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He was No. 15 on Bruce Feldman's College Football Freaks List this past summer with a reported 11-foot-3 broad jump and 39-inch vertical.

“I expect him to test very well, which, in combination with his 85.3 PFF receiving grade this past season, will cause some people to wonder if he's simply the most impactful tight end in this draft class, and should accordingly be drafted as TE1.”

Now, that’s impressive. It would push him past Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Ohio State’s Max Kalre.

WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

This is a guy the scouts should watch intently. He’s currently buried at wide receiver, ranking No. 33 at the position, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

But he could spin a different story, according to Pro Football Focus.

“From what I have heard, Caldwell could steal the show in Indianapolis,” Sikkema wrote. “At the Shrine Bowl, he measured in at 6-foot-4 1/2 and about 208 pounds. Yet, he has some insane rumored testing numbers.

“The Athletic's Bruce Feldman ranked Caldwell in the top 30 on his 2025 College Football Freaks List, citing a near 12-foot broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical jump (which I have heard could be over 40 inches now with training).”

And there’s more. The belief is that Caldwell could touch 4.3 in the 40. If he does that with his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, he’s going to get a much bigger payday.

Still, there are questions about a couple of important things, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“On the other hand, flip to his contested-catch numbers and his drop tendencies, and the picture gets murkier,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The physical tools are rare. The refinement is not there yet.”

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Article Continues Below

With plenty of experience and a rare loyalty to one school, Daniels already has the NFL’s attention. But he only ranks No. 10 among quarterbacks, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

Still, he has unique qualities, according to fantasylife.com.

“He has not had an easy road of it,” Gene Clemons wrote. “He has had to prove himself at every turn under multiple head coaches in multiple offenses. The most underrated aspect of his game is his ability to run, which should be on full display at the combine. He has three seasons of over 400 rushing yards.

“If he can flash elite-level athleticism in his 6-foot, 220-pound frame, it will go a long way toward propelling him into early Day 3 or even Day 2 discussions in a weak quarterback class.”

WR Ted Hurst I, Georgia State

It’s a crowded wide receiver room at the Combine. Rising above the noise won’t be easy. But Hurst has a chance.

“If you're talking about a rare athlete, Hurst is the guy,” Clemons wrote. “This is a young man who, in high school, started at wide receiver and cornerback. He was a starter on the basketball team and averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds a game. He also finished second in the state in the long jump at over 22 feet.

“The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver is well documented for his speed and explosiveness in (his) game, averaging 15.5 yards per reception. He could potentially put on a show at the combine, especially in the explosion drills.”

The size will move the needle if Hurst shows off the explosiveness. He is definitely a sleeper to watch.

Edge rusher Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Right now, people are focused on guys like Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey, Keldric Faulk, Peter Woods, and Cashius Howell. You’re likely not seeing Jacas in that mix.

However, Pro Football Focus said the Combine could change that.

“Jacas stands to gain a lot — perhaps even a ticket into the first round — with a good showing at the combine,” Sikkema wrote. “He showed up to the Senior Bowl at just over 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds. He was listed and played more at 270-275 pounds at Illinois, but surprisingly, that came as a stand-up edge defender and not as an interior player. That is due to his first-step explosiveness, which is quite impressive for a player of his size.”

Still, he needs more refinement in his pass-rush skills. A bull rush won’t win down in and down out in the NFL. His versatility helps. But eye-popping testing numbers at the Combine could alleviate concerns about the rough edges.