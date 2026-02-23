NFL teams seeking a mauler can look at Francis Mauigoa closely this coming week. The Miami (FL) football star headlines a deep lineup of offensive tackle options at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Some scouts and draft analysts believe Mauigoa will land in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Watching Mauigoa obliterate defensive linemen shows why he's coveted. He set the tone for former offensive lineman Mario Cristobal down in Miami with his fierce blocking. Mauigoa left the Hurricanes for the draft following the National Championship loss to Indiana.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein is immediately high on the massive 6-foot-6, 335-pound prospect. Even writing how Mauigoa “met expectations as a durable three-year starter at right tackle.”

But he looks ready to fulfill expectations for these three teams needing OL help.

Francis Mauigoa can reignite Giants trenches

John Harbaugh needs to build around Jaxson Dart moving forward. That includes ensuring that the hard-nosed quarterback has protection in front of him.

The New York Giants are in dire need of trench help — more so the right side. This is perfect for Mauigoa as he's naturally a right tackle.

Adding Mauigoa does more than keep Dart upright, though. The Miami mauler can clear paths for the returning Cam Skattebo too in the ground game.

The former Baltimore Ravens head coach needs to reinstall toughness in the Big Apple. Mauigoa is the perfect guy for that mission with the fifth pick in the draft.

Mauigoa can form wicked tackle tandem with Lions

Penei Sewell is already the violent trench leader for the Detroit Lions. Just imagine him and Mauigoa together.

You're looking at the league's most intimidating tackle tandem here if both are paired on the same line. Here's another reason why Mauigoa to the Motor City looks like a strong fit.

Taylor Decker isn't getting any younger and he carries an opt out clause on his contract for 2026. Detroit and head coach Dan Campbell may need to go younger here by luring in Mauigoa.

Sewell embraced the rugged culture of Detroit. Mauigoa presents the persona and playing style that's perfect for this blue collar town. And he can lean into Sewell in learning how to dominate in an NFL setting.

Mauigoa to Chiefs becomes huge gift for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line never recovered from their Super Bowl LIX debacle. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes need a long-term solution in the trenches moving forward.

Who better than Mauigoa, who can become the face of a unit that needs one?

The Hurricane RT jolts pass rushers on first contact through his hands during passing plays. Mauigoa's powerful palms redirects a pass rusher's pursuit.

Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs, though, will love Mauigoa's patience in setting up his blocks…then finishing in brute fashion. He'll be a gift selection at No. 9 if Mauigoa slips that far. He's even worth trading up for if the Chiefs want to get bold.