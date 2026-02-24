NFL personnel will observe a deep crop of wide receivers for the 2026 scouting combine. Arizona State football star Jordyn Tyson walks into Lucas Oil Stadium earning a WR1 endorsement already, though, before the NFL Draft.

Tyson presents numbers that speak to the label: 158 career receptions, 2,282 yards, 22 touchdowns including 18 with the Sun Devils. He officially left Arizona State on Dec. 10 to enter the draft pool.

The ASU standout even absorbed knowledge from a past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player in Hines Ward, who was his ASU WR coach. Tyson leaning into Ward further proves he's ready for the league.

But only three teams enter the picture as the best fits for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound WR with first round potential.

Jordyn Tyson becomes WR1 for Cam Ward, Titans

Incoming Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh must address the offense first. More so surrounding last year's top pick Cam Ward with stronger weapons moving forward.

It starts with grabbing the Sun Devil at No. 4 overall come April.

Ward and Saleh need an end zone threat and Tyson provided that for ASU. Ward gains a needed possession target here too.

Calvin Ridley may be in place already here. But he carries a potential opt out for this offseason and he's coming off a widely disappointing 2025 (17 catches for only 303 yards). Tyson steps in to challenge for lead wideout duties in Nashville.

Tyson lands just outside of top 5 to Browns

Todd Monken has an offense to retool as he takes over head coaching duties. That includes figuring out if Shedeur Sanders is the long term answer in Cleveland.

Monken needs to boost the WR room too. Jerry Jeudy is the past 1,000-yard performer but needs help next to him.

That's where Tyson enters the picture for the “Dawg Pound.” Monken can work with a target who's lined up at multiple WR spots.

But he'll embrace Tyson's cutting ability on underneath routes. He won't be a leading wideout option next to Jeudy, but Tyson can take nuggets from the past first rounder here and thrive with the Browns at No. 6.

Aspiring Super Bowl contender can hope Tyson falls

Tyson brings top 10 potential in tow over to Indy ahead of the combine. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein even compared him to consistent 1,000-yard target Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.

But the WR class is deep — bringing forth the possibility of him falling on night one of the April draft. This has to be music to the ears of the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, though.

Yes the Rams feature two NFL All-Pros here in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, Adams has one year left on his current deal while Nacua hasn't heard chatter about a fifth-year option or contract extension. Even with both expected to line up again in '26, L.A. needs WR help and can use a third option.

Tutu Atwell isn't likely back while Jordan Whittington has looked more like a preseason star. Adding Tyson hands McVay a brand-new, younger polished route runner. But the Super Bowl winning head coach will become enamored with Tyson's ability to line up at all four WR spots and execute his routes at a high level.

Tyson looks like a taller and more physical Robert Woods — the same Woods who retired but eventually joined the coaching staff on Monday. Maybe Woods helps facilitate Tyson's selection at either No. 13 or at 29th.