When the NFL offseason rolls around, various rule changes are brought to the table for consideration. But this time around, it doesn't appear as if the rule book will be altered much.

Rich McKay of the Competition Committee is expecting minimal rule change proposals, via Judy Battista of NFL.com. He stands by the current state of the NFL.

“The game is in a good place,” McKay said.

The most controversial rule in NFL history has been the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push. Calls for its banishment have dominated past offseason headlines. However, this time around, the tush push appears to be safe, via Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

“Rich McKay, co-chairman of the NFL competition committee, says he is not aware at this point of any team making a proposal this offseason to ban the tush push,” Maske wrote.

There will still be some rule proposals. The Los Angeles Rams are planning to propose a change to how the Seattle Seahawks scored a two-point conversion on them in Week 16. Still, the overall landscape around the NFL's appears like it'll remain the same in 2026.

That hasn't been the case in recent years. In 2024, the hip drop tackle was banned. And in 2025, the league continued to alter their everchanging onside kick rule. The league will still be paying attention to any potential problems that need to addressed; what is a catch/pass interference?

League technicalities may not be as exciting as free agency or the draft. But they create the backbone for which those athletes will play. For anyone in the league during the 2025 season, they should expect the same guidelines in 2026.